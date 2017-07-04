Adax, a provider of high performance signalling and packet processing infrastructure, is joining forces with XIUS to enable the mobile infrastructure solutions to offer signalling gateway services to mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in Mexico.

Via Adax’s latest signaling gateway solution, the AdaxGW, XIUS will empower MVNOs to launch multiple mobile services using its Mobile Services Platform (MSP), managing the convergence and growth of their networks through interworking Signaling System 7 (SS7) and SIGTRAN solutions.

GV Kumar, founder, CEO and managing director at XIUS, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Adax on this project. We needed to fulfil the superior technology requirements of our platform and lower the cost to own for our customers. We chose to partner with Adax as its gateway solution enabled us to offer both to the service providers we’re working with.”

The XIUS MSP has been designed and developed on a Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) and Software Defined Network (SDN) framework, requiring the ability to abstract integrations towards mobile radio and switching equipment. Supporting legacy TDM SS7 connections to any SIGTRAN protocol and SIGTRAN interworking, e.g. M2PA to M3UA, the AdaxGW is configurable and reconfigurable in the field to meet this interworking requirement.

Robin Kent, director of European operations at Adax, added: “We’re seeing a range of service providers in a variety of different markets looking to make the move to LTE but legacy connectivity for voice, SMS and IN applications still remain an absolute requirement.

We are thrilled to be working with XIUS in supporting this transition by providing signaling gateway solutions to MVNOs in Mexico using its MSP. Its customers will benefit from our solution which offers scalability, flexibility and high performance to manage the growth of their networks while maintaining legacy connections and infrastructure.”

