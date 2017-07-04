Event date: October 9 – 13, 2017

The Hague, Netherlands

Established in 2012, SDN NFV World Congress creates the principal market focus for network transformation, and has grown to become the world’s largest meeting place for network innovation.

2,000 executives, decision makers, leaders and activists gather to meet, learn and exchange knowledge face-to-face, and watched by a global audience via live webcast.

The NFV project was launched by a group of Tier 1 carriers, including BT, NTT, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI and others, at SDN & OpenFlow World Congress in Darmstadt in October 2012 – and was then formalised as an Industry Specification Group under the auspices of ETSI. Come and find out how NFV is progressing and what impact it will have on your business, direct from the project leadership.

