Alex Tupman, CEO of Connect Managed Services

Connect Managed Services (Connect) announced the acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, of PC-1, a contact centre solutions provider with specific expertise in Genesys and Cisco technologies.

PC-1 brings a customer base which includes companies such as Vodafone, NSPCC and Northumbrian Water. The newly combined entity creates a £26 million (33.66 million) multi-platform global technology powerhouse, supporting well over 100 blue chip organisations across the globe. The business will trade as Connect Managed Services. Connect is backed by London based mid-market private equity investor LDC.

Alex Tupman, CEO of Connect Managed Services, said. “We have a very clear vision for the business, which is to provide the most complete and technically advanced contact centre and managed service offering in the industry. PC-1 is the recognised leader in Genesys technology, having recently been named ‘Genesys Partner of the year 2017’.

Adding deep Genesys expertise into the mix completes our platform agnostic strategy and extends our existing capabilities beyond our established leadership position in Avaya and Cisco technologies. Having collaborated with the PC-1 team on many occasions over the last few years, we are very confident this will be a great fit for our staff and customers alike.”

Alex continued. “Connect’s business development philosophy is based on three core programmes, Stabilise, Enhance and Transform (SET). Since 2014, we have been investing heavily in upgrading our technology platforms and building robust procedures to ensure we deliver a superior user experience for all our customers. We believe this focus, together with our very strong financial position, an unrivalled talent pool supporting global firms such as RBS, Tesco and Johnson & Johnson, firmly places Connect as the industry’s ‘go-to’ contact centre and managed service partner of choice.”

Connect has also expanded its global footprint and now has representation in Europe, North America and Asia, employing over 150 domain expert professionals. The enhanced team brings an unparalleled depth of specialist experience, encompassing the three leading technology providers including Cisco, Genesys and Avaya. On demand access to this wealth of expertise enables a truly consultative approach to solving customer challenges.

Alex said. “Businesses are becoming increasingly frustrated by the limitations being placed on them by the ‘traditional, legacy-laden’ suppliers. As a result, many are seeking out independent, trusted partners, who can provide unbiased, expert advice, which enables them to confidently select appropriate technology strategies that can also be quickly and efficiently adapted to scale with their changing business requirements.

The expanded Connect offering has been specifically designed to satisfy this need. We believe that the extensive knowledge and experience of the team, together with our truly technology agnostic approach is a very clear differentiator in a crowded market, and provides our clients with a unique, highly cost effective, contact centre and managed service offering that will satisfy both current and future needs.”

PC-1’s CEO, Charles Cooper-Driver, commented. “Being part of the PC-1 management team has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my career and I am extremely proud of what we have all achieved to date. Connect is now a force to be reckoned with in the industry, and having worked very closely with Alex and his team, I know they have the passion and the experience it needs to take the business to the next level it deserves”

Alex concluded. “With global spending on contact centres alone predicted to reach nearly US$10 billion by 2020 (Source Gartner 2016) we are confident that Connect is uniquely positioned to take full advantage of the many opportunities this projected growth represents for our business.”

Alex Tupman, CEO, Connect Managed Services is an entrepreneur with two decades of experience in acquiring, developing and growing businesses.Alex led the management buyout of Connect Managed Services in April 2014, and became CEO of the business, a specialist global Unified Communications and Contact Centre Integrator.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus