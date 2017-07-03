James Clegg of FireMon

FireMon, a provider of intelligent security management, has appointed James Clegg to vice president of EMEA. Clegg will be responsible for the day to day management and strategy for expansion in the region following on from the company’s most successful year on record.

His background includes both security and network technology companies, including Crossbeam, Arbor Networks, Gigamon and most recently BTI Systems (Juniper) where he grew business through partner networks while also increasing customer satisfaction. James also has had tremendous success selling into the Service Provider (MSP), Mobile, and Enterprise Financial sectors.

“James joins FireMon as an experienced leader in the security sector with a success career accelerated through his ability to create high-performance sales teams focused on strategic selling and creative deal innovation,” said Peter Kobs, CRO, FireMon. “With his background and skill set, I am confident that the EMEA team will be in good hands under his management.”

James Clegg will be primarily based in the UK for his new role as VP of EMEA to drive FireMon’s expanding European, Middle Eastern and African business volumes while also forming strategic channel partnerships.

FireMon is a provider of Intelligent Security Management solutions worldwide, combining advanced benchmarking, simulation, and analysis to deliver next generation security intelligence.

