China Telecom and Orange Business Services have extended their strategic partnership into the IoT space at the launch event of “eSurfing on the Silk Road, IoT with the World” in Shanghai.

The new cooperation will enable both companies to serve their respective enterprise customers through a combined footprint across three continents – Asia, Europe and Africa.

Multinational customers of China Telecom and Orange will be able to deploy Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) services across each other’s networks. China Telecom’s enterprise customers with outbound IoT business can deploy their assets and offerings on the Orange networks in Europe and Africa. Similarly, Orange global enterprise customers can leverage the rapidly growing Chinese market by relying on China Telecom’s IoT network resources and business capabilities.

Both partners propose a global solution to address local IoT connectivity requirements, leveraging eUICC capabilities and the commonly deployed Device Connectivity Platform of Ericsson for a seamless customer experience.

China Telecom and Orange will cooperate both commercially and technically to create new service models that support global IoT opportunities. Under this agreement, Orange will be one of China Telecom’s preferred partners for connectivity in Europe and Africa, while China Telecom will support Orange for connectivity in China. Both companies also agree to jointly explore the potential of enhancing existing IoT capabilities and the application of new technologies such as mobile IoT in the global market.

Deng Xiao Feng, managing director of Global Business Department of China Telecom, said, “China is one of the fastest growing markets for IoT applications. China Telecom is working closely with Orange to push for the building of an innovative and advanced IoT solution to capture global IoT opportunities.

China Telecom together with Orange will address the increasing IoT demand, and we are excited to support our enterprise customers with the IoT Open Platform, leveraging each other’s strengths and capabilities. We are able to expand business into other regions with an open, cooperative, mutually beneficial and win-win business collaboration. The fruits of global IoT development can benefit companies from each country.”

The vice president, Finance & Administration of Orange Mobile Enterprise, Karsten Selle, said, “Orange Business Services is always striving for innovative solutions to respond to the global needs of its customers. We are looking forward to creating together with China Telecom true business benefits around the global IoT projects of our respective customers. With this extended footprint in Asia, we further strengthen our IoT and data analytics offering, Datavenue, with enhanced global connectivity capabilities.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus