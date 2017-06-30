WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”), a global cybersecurity, Blockchain and AI company announced today that in cooperation with Business Investigation, a Swiss algorithm based system solution startup, has implemented a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) system, called WISeAI,that uses sophisticated algorithms to monitor Cybersecurity and Digital Identities for people and objects. The machine learning tool is designed to examine how humans and objects use their computers, mobiles and digital identities when they connect to the Internet, thus protecting users against ransomware, sophisticated malware and the like.

The WISeAI algorithms will be able to detect abnormalities by interpreting the flow of information collected by the sensors secured by WISeKey’s Secure Element being strongly authenticated as provisioned by WISeKey Root of Trust (RoT).

WISeKey’s clients will be able to anticipate and prevent cyberattacks based on the predictive analysis enabled by WISeAI through the integration of Business Investigation algorithms called Global Performance System (GPS). GPS is an artificial intelligence-based solution that uses Machine Learning algorithms to optimise performance and risk management.

The WISeAI goes beyond current AI capabilities as it includes threat detection and machine learning technology push to monitor human behaviour and detect unusual activities by activating an alert.

Through the integration of Business Investigation algorithms into WISeAI, machines learn to perform complex computational operations based on sophisticated algorithms, detect abnormalities by interpreting the flow of information collected by sensors, giving WISeKey’s clients the ability to anticipate potential risks by analysing the big data generated out of the message broker, prevent cyberattacks based on the predictive analysis enabled WISeAI.

While IoT remains wildly unsecured, thanks to the integrated solution operated by the WISeKey Vertical Platform, IoT devices would be able to organise themselves into trusted networks based on mutual authentication, identity and integrity. This trusted cybersecurity platform will only enable IoT devices which can provide a recognised identity and a valid integrity report to communicate with peer devices that are part of the trusted community.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s CEO & founder, noted: “We are very happy to team with GPS expanding the WISeKey Artificial Intelligence offering via our WISeAI platform. WISeKey is already using AI on microchips to secure a power IoT devices required on smart city sensors, self-driving cars, health care, finance, entertainment and retail, securing businesses and rendering them more intelligent.”

Bruno Ciroussel, Business Investigation’s CEO, noted: “We are pleased to partner with WISeKey, a major actor in the crucial area of cybersecurity. Through our partnership, we will offer better performance and compliance analysis/understanding using our artificial intelligence algorithms. Integrating WISeKey solutions and platform offers a new exciting field to show the potential of our solution.”

