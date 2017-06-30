SES, announced that the Satellite and Terrestrial Network for 5G (SaT5G) consortium, comprising SES and 15 further members, has been tasked to integrate satellite into 5G networks, enabling ubiquitous and instantaneous 5G coverage and capacity.

Funded by the European Commission under the 5G PPP Phase 2 of the Horizon 2020 programme for Research & Innovation, the 30-month project will kick off in June 2017. It aims to deliver the seamless integration of satellite into 5G networks to ensure ubiquitous 5G access everywhere.

The consortium will be focusing on extending 5G security to satellite, exploiting multicast for content distribution and driving relevant standardisation efforts mainly in 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). The key enabling technologies will be trialled and assessed through live testbed demonstrations across Europe.

Karim Michel Sabbagh, president and CEO at SES, said, “Maximum service coverage and capacity are key 5G deployment objectives, and these can be attained more effectively and quickly by the joint efforts of terrestrial and satellite infrastructures working together.

SES’s geostationary orbit and medium earth orbit high throughput satellites are well positioned to provide massive capacity. Being the first of its kind, the SaT5G consortium is pleased to be spearheading the trials which will demonstrate these capabilities, and to cement Europe’s global leadership in 5G.”

