EchoStar Mobile, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation, announced that it is joining the European Space Agency (ESA) and other space industry leaders in a joint effort to develop and promote 5G services, and to demonstrate the value that the satellite industry can bring to the acceleration of 5G throughout Europe.

This initiative, designed for implementation starting in 2018, will include 5G trials focused on satellite capabilities in sectors such as transport, media, entertainment, public safety as well as application development, standardisation, integration with public networks and interoperability.

“We are very pleased to be joining this coalition of space industry technology leaders to help move forward the development and implementation of 5G services designed to enhance the future of all Europeans,” said Chris Britton, managing director of EchoStar Mobile.

“The future holds a variety of opportunities for all of us to contribute to the enhancement of advanced communications services over satellite to governments, industries and the public at large in Europe. Working together, we can make it happen and make a difference.”

“All of these efforts are designed to support the European Union in its initiatives to bring ubiquitous coverage and enhanced services throughout Europe,” added Britton. “EchoStar Mobile is excited to be an integral part of this coalition and is eager to begin moving things forward in a dynamic way.”

EchoStar Mobile Ltd, a subsidiary of EchoStar Corp., is a mobile operator providing connectivity across Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, EchoStar Mobile provides access to a hybrid satellite and terrestrial network enabling enhanced mobile voice and data communications for businesses, government agencies and consumers.

EchoStar Corporation is a global provider of satellite and video delivery solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a provider in secure communications technologies through its EchoStar Satellite Services and Hughes Network Systems business segments.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus