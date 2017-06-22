How CSPs can maximise the artificial intelligence opportunity: a joint ovum-amdocs whitepaper
Communications service providers (CSP) today are facing multiple challenges in vying for customer loyalty, reducing costs, and staying ahead in a highly competitive business environment. Among the tools to help them achieve their strategic goals is artificial intelligence (AI).
With AI infused into their business systems and processes, they can empower the organization’s stakeholders with data-driven and intelligence-fueled decision making and actions.
In this complimentary whitepaper from Ovum and Amdocs, you will learn:
- What are the recent breakthroughs in AI technology that can benefit CSPs
- Practical tips for preparing an AI adoption roadmap
- The key components of intelligence-fueled marketing and customer care
- How to leverage your data to effectively fuel intelligence
