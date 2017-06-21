Broadband World Forum
Event date: October 24 – 26, 2017
Messe, Berlin, Germany
Organised by Knect365TMT, Broadband World Forum brings together senior executives from fixed, mobile and cable operators all around the world looking to tackle the challenges of future proofing networks and monetizing high speeds.
Taking place in Messe, Berlin, from 24-26 October, it provides the perfect opportunity to collaborate and connect with your broadband peers.
In its 17th year, it is the only event in the world to focus solely on communication networks. From the core to 5G enablement, Broadband World Forum will address the current issues being faced by operators and telcos through an exhibition packed with the latest vendor technology, an agenda loaded with forward thinking content and a 4,200+ strong audience of industry leaders.
For more information visit: Event Website
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: Events