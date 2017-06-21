Craig Summers of Manhattan Associates, Inc

Manhattan Associates, Inc. has appointed Craig Summers to the position of managing director, UK. In this role, Summers will lead and manage all aspects of Manhattan’s UK business, including Sales, Professional Services and Customer Services operations.

He will be responsible for driving business growth and helping customers maximise their investments in Manhattan’s solutions and services.

“We look forward to leveraging Craig’s knowledge of the increasingly digital retail market and his deep understanding of how companies purchase and leverage technology,” said Manhattan’s senior vice president, EMEA, Henri Seroux. “This, along with his clear leadership skills and strong track record of delivering sales-led business growth, will prove invaluable in driving Manhattan’s UK business forwards.”

Summers joins Manhattan from Oracle where he held senior leadership positions including, most recently, senior director for Customer Experience (CX) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) SaaS Applications. Leading a cross-functional team of more than one hundred people across multiple countries, he successfully transitioned the Oracle CX / CRM division from a traditional ‘on premise’ software sales operation into a dynamic, transactional Cloud / ‘SaaS’ oriented business, and delivered significant business growth.

Previously, Summers served in a variety of leadership roles at IBM, including enterprise sales director for IBM’s Software and Software Services business. Throughout his career, Summers has been an advocate of ‘Authentic Leadership,’ inspiring individuals and teams to realise their potential and exceed their goals with a focus on business performance, customer success and operational excellence.

