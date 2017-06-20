The theory of virtualisation is well understood, but the transformation from hardware-defined to software-defined technologies is taking far longer than expected as communication service providers (CSPs) grapple with the complexities of transforming their network hardware, operational processes and business models simultaneously.

The sheer scale and scope of the current transformation dwarfs even the telecoms industry’s greatest shift to date, the move to IP technology that began in the mid-1990s. This was merely a network technology upgrade but still took more than a decade, so it’s unsurprising today’s multi-dimensional transformation projects are taking longer than expected to bear fruit.

In this report: A longer era of hybrid operation

The new role of O/BSS

Cloud migration

How to benefit while transforming