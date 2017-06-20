Netcracker Technology announced that Hrvatski Telekom (HT) in Croatia has selected the Netcracker Billing solution as one of the key platforms for its large-scale IT transformation. HT will use Netcracker’s solution and Consulting Services to commercialise and monetise its fixed-mobile convergence initiative.

HT will also use Netcracker’s Professional Services to consolidate legacy billing systems onto the Netcracker platform and ensure a smooth and successful transition to a new, advanced platform.

Hrvatski Telekom is the leading provider of telecommunications services in Croatia, serving 2.2 million mobile subscribers, almost 1.0 million fixed lines, 408,000 television services and 763,000 broadband connections.

With its unique assets in fixed, mobile, broadband and video, HT creates converged offerings and packages customised to its various market segments. Leveraging Netcracker’s Billing solution, HT will be able to bill and monetise its innovative offerings, providing its customers flexibility and choice in how they consume and pay for their services.

As part of the program, HT will retire its legacy mobile billing platform, using Netcracker Professional Services to migrate those customers onto Netcracker’s Billing solution. Netcracker is also the preferred revenue management vendor at Deutsche Telekom, HT’s parent company.

As a result of its billing system consolidation, HT will have a single platform for its digitalised converged offerings. By eliminating the dependency on multiple systems, HT will also lower its total cost of ownership using the Netcracker solution.

“We at Hrvatski Telekom want to be the leader in the regional telecommunications and digital service market by year 2020. We want to have the best network, the best digital services and the best customer experience. To achieve this, it is important we have an advanced, convergent billing system which will support future offerings and enable shorter time-to-market,” said Ivana Vranić, Billing Transformation project director at Hrvatski Telekom.

“For that reason, we have chosen the leading telco solution which provides us with an innovative platform, superior billing capabilities and proven professional services that will help us monetise our investment in converged infrastructure.”

“As communications service providers become digital service providers, the requirements of BSS and billing solutions have to support this transformation,” said Mitat Kizilelma, general manager of EMEA at Netcracker. “We are excited to bring proven billing solutions and best practices to HT to transform and enable its journey into a true digital service provider with the best customer experience.”

