Tata Communications, a provider of network, cloud and security services, has launched three new nodes for its IZO™ Private Cloud service to support enterprises’ hybrid cloud adoption while ensuring regulatory compliance.

The new private cloud nodes in Germany, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia are designed to enable CIOs to gain control over all their applications by creating a truly hybrid, high-performance IT infrastructure where different cloud, colocation and managed hosting environments work together as one.

Today, different clouds often operate in silos, resulting in a complex environment which can hold back enterprises’ digital transformation. The fully-managed IZO™ Private Cloud service addresses this complexity by enabling CIOs to create a hybrid IT environment that combines the flexibility of public cloud with enterprise-grade security. It also gives CIOs complete control of the residency of their data, while keeping up with employees’ demands for mobile, collaborative and social ways of working.

IZO™ Private Cloud now spans 13 locations. In addition to Germany, UAE and Malaysia, Tata Communications has private cloud nodes in India, Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK. The new private cloud nodes address the needs of enterprises in industries with stringent regulatory requirements, including aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, media, banking, IT, financial services and insurance, retail and ecommerce.

Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud customers in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific include Constantin Medien, a Germany-based international media company specialising in sports, entertainment and event marketing, and its media production subsidiary PLAZAMEDIA; Khimji Ramdas, an Oman-based conglomerate with operations across consumer products, infrastructure, lifestyle and logistics; and SkyLab, a Singapore-based IoT technology solutions provider.

Fred Kogel, CEO of Constantin Medien, said: “There are major opportunities for us to transform how we operate and expand PLAZAMEDIA’s digital portfolio of video contribution and distribution services through global connectivity and the cloud. Tata Communications’ new private cloud in Germany will ensure the security and sovereignty of our and our customers’ data, which is a key consideration for businesses in this region.”

“In today’s digital economy, enterprises’ growth is fuelled by cloud-based applications and data,” says Srinivasan CR, senior vice president, Global Product Management & Data Centre Services at Tata Communications.

“Yet, the sovereignty and security of these critical assets is a major concern for CIOs. As a global cloud provider with a local presence, we address these concerns by giving CIOs complete visibility and control over their entire IT estate, across all networks and devices, and empower them to drive organisation-wide digital transformation with maximum agility.”

The expansion of IZO™ Private Cloud in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific strengthens Tata Communications’ ability to capitalise on the growth of the private cloud services market in these regions, worth more than USD 77.7 billion in total.

“The value of cloud computing to drive business transformation is indisputable. However, the security aspect of cloud deployments in the context of data privacy, compliance and cyber security tops the list of enterprise concerns,” said Agatha Poon, research director, Asia-Pacific Services at 451 Research.

“For cloud providers to become a trusted partner, they must demonstrate a right balance between technical strength and operational excellence while mitigating any business risks existed in today enterprises’ IT infrastructures.”

The IZO™ Private Cloud service is underpinned by Tata Communications’ global network, IZO™ ecosystem, and partnerships with world’s biggest clouds – Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Office 365 and Salesforce. Today, over 25% of the world’s Internet routes travel over Tata Communications’ network and the company is the only Tier-1 provider that is in the top five by routes in five continents.

