Digital Disruption & Transformation in Telecoms
Event date: October 11 – 12, 2017
London, UK
Download the agenda to find out more about:
- Our expert speakers including; Telefonica, Vodafone, TalkTalk and Orange
- Creating and developing a sustainable culture of digitalisation and innovation
- Moving towards a customer centric model by hearing how VimpelCom, Three Ireland and Hrvatski Telekom have evolved their strategy to enable new business models
- Leveraging AI, Machine Learning and Robotic Process Automation
- Creating new business opportunities, develop new products and drive innovation
For more information visit: Event Website
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: Events