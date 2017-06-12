Acronis, a global provider of hybrid data protection and storage, changed the future of data backup protection with the latest release of Acronis Backup 12.5, the world’s most innovative backup solution offering unprecedented levels of protection for all sizes of infrastructure.

The new Acronis Backup 12.5 comes in two editions: Standard and Advanced, with an easy in-place upgrade.

Acronis Backup 12.5 is the world’s fastest, most reliable, complete, and cost-effective backup offering available on the market today. It allows businesses to start small with Acronis Backup 12.5 Standard edition and scale to Acronis Backup 12.5 Advanced as required by their growing infrastructure, simply by changing license keys. This gives partners the flexibility to meet the needs of small and large businesses with the same product.

Acronis Backup 12.5 delivers the best value for businesses, bringing the cost down by as much as 30% compared to its competitors. The reliability of this technology has been validated by more than 50,000 users who adopted Acronis Backup 12 Standard released in July 2016.

New features in Acronis Backup 12.5 advanced edition

Building upon the existing ease of use, reliability, and new hybrid cloud architecture of Acronis Backup 12, the new advanced functionality creates a powerful, feature-rich solution that supports more than 20 platforms. These include Windows, Office 365, Azure, Linux, Mac OS X, Oracle, VMWare, Hyper-V, Red Hat Virtualisation, Linux KVM, Citrix XenServer, iOS, and Android:

Unified web interface for the entire infrastructure

Admin roles and delegations for distributed infrastructures

Support for six hypervisors to provide migration platform options

Bare-metal recovery automation and remote boot media control to reduce RTO of remote site recovery

SAN storage snapshots to reduce hypervisor resource utilisation

Oracle backup and granular recovery

Advanced tape support for increased granularity and simplified management

Advanced reporting for detailed insights and corporate compliance

Disaster recovery capability for emergency data recovery locally and in the cloud

Backup validation process ensures recoverability

Acronis Notary™ to ensure the authenticity of data

“The new release is transformative for IT,” said Jason Buffington, senior analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, an IT research service. “Acronis Backup 12.5 Advanced is the world’s first enterprise-grade data protection solution with a consumer-grade user interface. It makes the complex job of data protection easy for any IT administrator or business owner. One computer or a thousand, physical or virtual, on-premises or cloud — this robust solution is the newest achievement of Acronis’ proven engineering excellence and it works equally well with organisations of all sizes.”

New in both standard and advanced editions

Businesses of all sizes will benefit from more than 170 advancements common to both editions, addressing today’s hybrid cloud environment and setting Acronis apart from the competition. Highlights include:

Customisable dashboards for quick insights into the backup infrastructure

Acronis Active Protection™ to stop ransomware attacks

Acronis Instant Restore™ for 15-second RTOs

Acronis vmFlashback™ for quick incremental recovery of virtual machines

“The Acronis Backup 12.5 interface is useful to newcomers — very user friendly — while offering a good range of configuration options. The web-based feature would be a great way to keep multiple managers in the loop as they can make their own reports. This looks like a great implementation for small businesses that have been burned by ransomware in the past, and don’t want to be hassled with keeping track of workstation backups — just set it and forget it,” said Patrick Savary, system engineer of Abacus Computers, Inc.

