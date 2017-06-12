G+D Mobile Security has signed an agreement to acquire the personalisation bureau CPS Technologies from OT-Morpho. This completes G+D Mobile Security’s comprehensive offering for the French market. The closing of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

G+D Mobile Security expects to benefit particularly from CPS Technologies’ high-tech bank card personalisation and service management center. CPS Technologies provides delivery and card personalisation, identification, transport and loyalty services. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Craponne, France (close to Lyon). Since end of 2012, CPS Technologies operated as a subsidiary of Safran Morpho.

“With the acquisition of CPS Technologies, G+D Mobile Security underlines its strategic commitment to the French payment card market,“ stated Carsten Ahrens, CEO of G+D Mobile Security. “We are looking forward to leveraging the strong service capabilities of CPS Technologies combined with our innovative digital payment solutions.

By developing our local personalisation capabilities, French bank customers can directly benefit from fast reaction times and fast deliveries in line with the service commitment and technical leadership of G+D Mobile Security.”

“We consider this acquisition as a unique opportunity and we are happy to join a global technology leader in payment and communication,“ said Philippe Delanoue, CEO of CPS Technologies. “We share many values with G+D Mobile Security – trust, reliability, high sense of quality – and our entire team is convinced that jointly we will bring additional value to the market.”

