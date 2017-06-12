DigitalRoute, the provider of data integration solutions globally, has announced the launch of MediationZone 8.0, the company’s market-leading technology.The latest version builds on DigitalRoute’s reputation; MediationZone is presently deployed by over 350 enterprises worldwide and delivers functional advances in key areas including reporting, system management and the Cloud.

MediationZone 8.0 meets the evolving commercial requirements of the enterprise in the 21st century, in particular with regard to empowering companies to quickly and easily exploit the growing number of opportunities related to deployment in the Cloud. With the rapid launch of new, virtualised services giving companies the ability to both generate revenues and reduce costs, technology that allows them to bridge existing and Cloud infrastructures is playing an increasingly critical role in achieving success.

Among the release highlights is a new dashboard which makes it easier to expose and understand data flows, a new tracing mechanism that simplifies root cause analysis and topology management that support Cloud and other automated deployments while extending the system’s elasticity. Scalability is also improved via a new transaction storage mechanism that supports unlimited scaling of thousands of transactions per second.

Highlights of MediationZone 8.0:

The new System Insight dashboard allows data processed by MediationZone to be easily and quickly visualised in a way that can drive insights in service logic, processing, and performance. The System User can quickly isolate and see whatever information is critical to their own needs.



Conditional Tracing provides a flow-based trace mechanism for real-time processing. Incoming data records can easily be compared with a configurable trace filter for trouble shooting, verification and debugging purposes. System Users can quickly and easily define the parameters of any search making it easy to identify and resolve errors.



Advances in Scalable Batch Transaction Service mean the removal of existing limitations on storing batch transaction state. This is critical to support the unlimited number of file transactions per second that are increasingly common requirements and thus to deliver industry-leading scalability.



A number of other functional advances in 8.0 deliver additional value to MediationZone users. These include:

Simplified delivery, integration and upgrade of supported 3PPs, initially using Docker but with other technologies to follow. Lifecycle management is improved and time for 3PP integrations reduced.



Improved Real-Time Data Handling and Flows via a new SQL real-time forwarding agent enables direct storage of structured data in real-time workflows, improving both performance and resources usage.



Enhanced Compatibility for Cloud Deployments through new agent that support RESTful communication. This simplifies connectivity to any RESTFul enabled application. These are particularly commonly found in Cloud and modern IT environments.



Commented Lars Mansson, chief technology officer, DigitalRoute: “MediationZone version 8.0 reflects DigitalRoute’s commitment to maintaining a market-leading technology that solves commercial challenges. The product’s ability to harness data in ways that accrue benefits that span from enhancing monetisation to control to optimisation is unique. The new version further underlines the technology’s role as a hub for business transformation as the commercial world continues to rapidly evolve.”

Added Johan Bergh, chief executive officer, DigitalRoute: “Version 8.0 reflects over seventeen years of experience innovating in the area of data integration and management; building on inputs from an unrivaled range of in-house expertise and contributions from some of the world’s leading companies who already use our technology. It represents the new generation of a technology that remains the best fit for a new generation of enterprises competing in a fast-changing marketplace.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus