Zizo, a provider of big data analytics and data science solutions as a service, has formed a strategic partnership with Misco, the international provider of IT products, solutions and services.

Together the companies plan to deliver enterprise and public sector institutions with customer-centric, data-led digital transformation.

Zizo’s cloud-based data analytics will form an integral component of Misco’s new Workspace – Digital Transformation services, which incorporate: Workflow Transformation with streamlined digital business processes for improved employee experience & engagement; and Data Transformation for real-time access to powerful data insights enabling organisations to deliver customer-centric action.

Terry Chana, practice lead, Workspace at Misco, commented: “In a progressively competitive commercial environment, organisations now recognise the need to put the customer at the heart of their business. In order to do so, it is becoming increasingly clear that sales or marketing-led initiatives alone are not sufficient.

Customer-led decision-making must be enabled across and throughout the entire enterprise, which is why we’re seeing a huge growth in digital transformation projects.

“For many of our clients however, having the tools to help them make meaningful sense of their data is one thing. To achieve actual transformational insight, they need the expertise and resource to interrogate their data both in real-time and with an understanding of where most business value can be derived.

This is why we chose to partner with Zizo. As big data analytics specialists, its patented technology and depth of experience will add significant value to our offering.”

Zizo’s technology platform – which incorporates patented database technology, open connectivity that allows organisations to leverage existing investments in tools and solutions, as well as data discovery and business intelligence analytics – will now underpin Misco’s Data Transformation service.

In addition, its business intelligence and big data analytics are available as a cloud-based service, making transformational insight available to organisations of any size in an agile and flexible manner.

Matthew Napleton, sales and marketing director at Zizo, added: “Misco has a great reputation and is a very well-established IT partner to enterprises and public sector organisations internationally. As the importance of the data they hold becomes ever more evident, the question is now how they unlock the value within it.

Zizo is delighted to be part of Misco’s digital transformation vision. Together we look forward to adding strategic value and giving our joint customers a competitive advantage.”

