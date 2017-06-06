m-commerce enabler DOCOMO Digital reported that it has joined forces with parent company and Japan’s largest operator, NTT DOCOMO to enable Carrier Billing as a payment option for Amazon orders in Japan.

This follows less than a week after our report that its carrier billing is now available for App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks purchases.

From today, NTT DOCOMO´s mobile customers are able to pay for digital and physical goods for transactions through their mobile. Instead of inputting their credit card information, customers using Amazon simply select “DOCOMO Mobile Payment” on the checkout page to pay for their goods through their mobile phone bill.

