Electric Cloud, a provider in DevOps Release Automation and Continuous Delivery, has added Dr. Nicole Forsgren and John Willis to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Forsgren and Willis join existing board members Gene Kim (founder of IT Revolution and co-author of “The Phoenix Project” and “The DevOps Handbook”) and Gary Gruver (author and president of Gruver Consulting, LLC), who have been working with the company as strategic advisors since 2013. These signings from the company continue a tradition of investing in – and listening to – the DevOps community.

Dr. Nicole Forsgren is CEO and chief scientist at DevOps Research & Assessment (DORA). Her groundbreaking work as the leading investigator of the largest DevOps studies to date has helped organisations understand the impact that IT, knowledge management, and DevOps have on business performance. The best way to reach Nicole is through her twitter handle @nicolefv.

“The work I do helps organisations understand the benefits and business impact that DevOps transformation can bring – which helps to underscore the importance of taking that first step,” said Dr. Nicole Forsgren.

“I’m excited to work with the Electric Cloud team to help educate the market on the importance that feedback loops and data-driven insights have on tackling DevOps adoption in the safest, most efficient way possible.”

John Willis is a leader in container systems and co-authored “The DevOps Handbook” along with Gene Kim, Patrick Debois and Jez Humble (CTO at DORA and also co-author of “Continuous Delivery”).

John gained valuable insights into DevOps and containers as founder of container-focused Software Defined Networking startup Socketplane, and has evangelised DevOps practices while working at Dell, Opscode/Chef, and Canonical/Ubuntu. The best way to reach John is through his twitter handle @botchagalupe.

“I am excited to work with Gene Kim and the innovative team at Electric Cloud to help large organisations adopt Container technologies for both development and production workloads,” said John Willis.

“We’re honored to have such a highly regarded set of DevOps thought leaders and practitioners on our expanded Advisory Board,” says Steve Brodie, CEO of Electric Cloud. “Each of our advisors has emerged as an authority in our space in their own right, and the influence they have had on DevOps adoption cannot be overstated.

We are excited to partner with them – individually and collectively – to determine how Electric Cloud can best serve DevOps practitioners and executives as they adapt to the changing technology stack and pace of our dynamic market.”

“To stay competitive, organisations are adopting DevOps practices and tools to automate their software delivery pipeline,” said Gene Kim. “Electric Cloud understands that DevOps adoption is not just a technical challenge but a cultural one, as well.

As the co-founding partner of our wildly successful DevOps Enterprise Summit event, and host of the popular “Continuous Discussions” video podcast series, Electric Cloud invests heavily in serving the overall community. I look forward to continuing my work with the Electric Cloud team to help organisations overcome the challenges of DevOps adoption.”

In addition to expanding their advisory board, Electric Cloud has also expanded their strategic alliances to better support enterprise adoption of DevOps. These partnerships (including Trace3, ServiceNow, and Dynatrace), and the announcement of a full-featured Community Edition of ElectricFlow (now available to download as a Docker container, Azure Virtual Image, Amazon AMI, and VirtualBox image) have sparked strong demand, resulting in a 150% increase in new ElectricFlow subscriptions compared to the same period last year, on a run rate to grow new customers 3X from last year.

ElectricFlow Community Edition gives DevOps practitioners instant access to advanced deployment automation and pipeline orchestration capabilities – including one-click deployments to any Container platform, automated rollbacks, pipeline modeling and reporting, and more – at no charge.

“DevOps represents a fundamental shift in how leading-edge companies around the world are managing their software and IT work,” said Gary Gruver. “Starting and scaling DevOps transformations in the enterprise presents its own unique sets of challenges. I’m excited to work with the innovative team at Electric Cloud to help organisations take their software delivery to the next level.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus