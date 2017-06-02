Bites May 2017
Companies face €20m fines for EU data protection non-compliance
According to a survey on business preparedness for the European General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), 51% of respondents said GDPR would impact their companies, while nearly a third of the respondents didn’t expect the regulations to impact them.
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: VanillaPlus Bites