Bites February 2017
Brazil, UK and Mexico identified as countries with most mobile fraud attacks
Brazil, the U.K. and Mexico have been identified as the top three home countries affected by mobile fraud attacks in a new report published by Syniverse.
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: VanillaPlus Bites