Bites January 2017
Redknee reveals US$83.2m investment from ESW Capital
Redknee Solutions Inc. has struck a new investment deal with ESW Capital worth up to US$83.2 million, reports Jeremy Cowan. Under the terms of the December 9 agreement with Constellation Software, if the Redknee Board announced a ‘superior deal’ Constellation had the right to withdraw its offer which it has now done.
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
