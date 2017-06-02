Bites December 2016
AsiaInfo to scale down European operations
BSS vendor AsiaInfo is to radically scale back its European operations, closing its UK European headquarters. The company, which won its first European deal with Telenor in 2013, says it will continue to seek new customers for its products in EMEA and APAC but efforts will be led from China.
