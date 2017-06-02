Bites June 2016
Syniverse to invest US$45m for minority stake in Vibes
Syniverse has announced a partnership that includes a US$45m investment for a minority stake in mobile marketing technology provider Vibes. The investment and resulting strategic partnership will enhance Syniverse’s end-to-end enterprise solutions….
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
