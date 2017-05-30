Technology distributor e92plus and Trustwave, a cybersecurity and managed security services provider, announced a distribution partnership for the UK and Ireland. The partnership will play a key role in expanding Trustwave’s channel community and managed security services in the region.

Trustwave helps leading businesses worldwide protect their data from cybercriminals and reduce security risk. Its advanced threat management services help to identify and prevent cyber-attacks, while its vulnerability management and compliance programs enable organisations to identify weaknesses and deploy best security practices.

Mukesh Gupta, CEO and founder of e92plus, explained what Trustwave can bring to the e92plus portfolio, commenting: “Trustwave are a very well respected brand in the industry, regularly recognised in analyst rankings and media outlets, and offer a number of solutions that we’ve been looking to add to our portfolio.

They are increasing their investment in their channel business, and offer a number of unique and exciting differentiators, from the broadest portfolio of managed security services to their zero malware guarantee.”

Trustwave Managed Security Services represent excellent opportunities for both security and corporate VARs. According to industry analysts, Trustwave is one of the fastest-growing managed security services providers worldwide, growing at double the average rate of managed security services providers.

The company has won multiple awards for its solutions, most recently including Best Managed Security Service in the Trust Awards category at the SC Awards 2017.

Mukesh continued: “We see excellent opportunities for our partners to consolidate their portfolio with Trustwave, and their strength in managed security services helps VARs introduce new technologies to their customers without significant investment in recruitment or training of their own team.

Trustwave also offer outstanding education and testing services, which many organisations are recognising the need for in order to validate their cyber security defences, and so are ideal for those resellers who don’t have the expertise in-house.”

Will Benton, Trustwave regional director for UK and Ireland, commented: “As a cyber security distributor with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, e92plus is an excellent partner to help us increase our channel network in the UK and Ireland, an important part of our regional growth strategy.

Trustwave Managed Security Services are ideal to help businesses cope with the pressure of the increasing number of cyber-attacks, and regulation changes such as the General Data Protection Regulation, and the e92plus partner network is perfectly placed to help us reach organisations that need these types of services.”

