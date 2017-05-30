NTT DOCOMO customers are now able to pay for App Store, Apple Music, iTunes and iBooks purchases across Apple devices via carrier billing — providing a safe, secure and versatile payment method to meet Japan’s growing demand for digital entertainment.

How it works: Making payments with carrier billing

Signing up for carrier billing takes only a few simple steps. NTT DOCOMO customers need to have a new or existing Apple ID, and can select “Carrier Billing” as their payment method from their account settings on App Store, Apple Music and iTunes from their iPhone and iPad.

Once “Carrier Billing” has been selected, all future purchases with the customer’s Apple ID will be automatically charged as part of the monthly carrier bill — eliminating the need to use a credit card.

The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allow for easy, one-tap purchasing from all Apple devices. This includes purchases of apps, music, movies, TV shows, books and magazines, as well as Apple Music subscriptions and iCloud storage. No personal information will be shared with any third parties, making carrier billing both simple and safe to set up and use.

