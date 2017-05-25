MWC Americas
Event date: September 12 – 14, 2017
San Francisco, USA
The Conference at MWC Americas will feature thought-provoking presentations from some of the mobile industry’s most influential executives, who will share their visions of the mobile industry while providing essential insights on current and future trends.
The MWC Americas conference program will include a combination of keynotes, sessions, and summits, exploring the key industry trends and themes impacting the mobile market in the Americas.
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: Events