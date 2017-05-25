“In order to differentiate, telecommunications operators must address the trend of bringing connectivity to remote locations,” said Stephane Palomba, vice president of Global Cellular Services at Speedcast as he spoke at CommunicAsia in Singapore.

During his presentation titled, ‘Growing the Potential of VSAT: Deep-diving on Cellular Backhaul Capabilities,’ Palomba described the growth opportunities presented by recent improvements in VSAT technology, including cellular backhaul capabilities.

Speaking to a full audience of industry professionals, Palomba commented: “Providing services for rural areas has never been a priority for most operators, as it’s challenging to provide connectivity in remote and harsh environments. As the industry faces market consolidation telcos must find a way to differentiate to gain market share, otherwise they risk falling behind. The future is rural connectivity.”

Palomba described several reasons why rural connectivity can now be more easily attained, including new advances in VSAT technology, (including the DVB-S2X standard to increase efficiency); the rise of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites; and the gradual reduction in the cost of bandwidth. At the same time, SMS and voice services have become a commodity and the demand for mobile data has grown.

“Satellite services are becoming more affordable to deploy, and with the launch of new constellations, efficiency is increased and latency is reduced, allowing telecom operators to offer a high-quality service to their customers,” continued Palomba. “Applications such as e-banking are in high demand in remote locations and low latency is needed for them to be successfully used.”

Speedcast is the world’s most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions and has been championing cellular backhaul and VSAT technology to connect people around the world for the past 15 years. The rise of LEO and MEO satellites has led to improved connectivity, lower latency, and better overall service quality.

Speedcast has developed an extensive portfolio of services to meet the demand for seamless connectivity which benefits Internet Service Providers (ISPs), operators and telecom providers alike. This includes broadband services, internet access, internet backbone, managed network services, VSAT, Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), and small cell stations.

Palomba concluded: “Speedcast has the capability to provide seamless communications and IT solutions through cellular backhaul and VSAT services to everywhere in the world because of its expertise and partnerships with global satellite operators. Satellite connectivity has become so reliable that it is driving the shift to rural connectivity and Speedcast is at the forefront of leading the change.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus