Gemma Harding of Callcare

A survey conducted by virtual receptionist providers Callcare has shown that nearly one in three millennials do not use their mobiles to make calls, opting instead for messaging apps and email communications.

At most, 18-24 year olds make calls twice a week, which considering the age group’s closeness to technology, is very low. The survey, alongside wider research on the subject indicates a real distaste toward telephone conversation among young people.

In terms of improving the millennial attitude to phone calls, there are several training policies that employers can put into place.

Commenting is Gemma Harding, head of Corporate Services at Callcare: “Callcare has trained numerous staff, of all ages, and know that many people respond to training in different ways.

“We also know that the millennial group have a difficult relationship with phone calls, and they run the risk of it becoming a weak spot on their CV. With a few simple strategies, employers can do something for this group to boost their confidence over the phone.”

