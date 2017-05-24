ZTEsoft, an operational technology software provider, held its 2017 annual summit under the theme of “Together” on May 18 in Nice, France.

This is the fifth consecutive year that ZTEsoft has held the summit, gathering attendees at the Chateau de Cremat, with executives and experts from major communication service providers (CSPs), partners and industry analysts from around the world.

The ZTEsoft annual summit is an event where industry leaders and experts share experience, discuss industry development trends and explore how to accelerate digital transformation. This summit also highlighted ZTEsoft’s latest innovations and solutions, key practices and business strategy in cloud native, Internet of Things (IoT) and digital transformation.

Fu Jianjun, CMO, ZTEsoft, opened the summit with an overview of ZTEsoft’s digital transformation strategy. “Digital transformation is more than just providing digital services, it is also about enabling technology, operation agility and innovation of business models.

A platform economy is now taking the lead with CSPs wanting to build an inter-connected ecosystem to deliver a consistent, effortless and high-quality customer experience in this value-led market.

ZTEsoft’s mission over digital transformation is to unleash the digital power of individuals, enterprises and public institutions by providing world-class software platform and components for business enablement and to optimise operations supporting digital lifestyle, IoT, and Smart Cities,” said Fu.

During the breakout sessions, delegates were split into groups and had in-depth discussion with experts and executives on platform-based agility, on-demand monetisation and IoT business enablement and planning. Mark Newman, chief analyst at TM Forum, outlined that the future of the industry lies in the transformation into platform-based business models and the development of IoT to monetise service on demand.

The event also featured a number of keynote speeches, case studies and facilitated round-table discussions to redefine experiences and rethink the role a platform plays in digital transformation.

In one keynote speech, Michael Wang, director of Product & Solution Marketing, ZTEsoft, outlined the Platform, Omni-channel, Value and Vertical industry, Experience, Real-time (POWER) strategy to support CSPs’ digital transformation by using platform-based business models.

“An open platform, with omni-channel and real-time insight capabilities is exactly what CSPs are longing for to realise digital transformation. This platform will provide valuable and experience-oriented services to customers and also support vertical industry expansion. We believe this POWER is the path leading to digital transformation,” said Michael.

Zhong Jiansong, CTO of ZTEsoft, provided an overview of China Telecom’s digital transformation and IT system planning. He said: “CSPs in domestic China are evolving their IT systems into digital 3.0, where cloud native architecture, intelligent business operation, open API platform, unified operation and maintenance (O&M) and brand-new internet-type design are the essential elements.

ZTEsoft has developed a cloud-based platform and built a smart centre embedded with big data technology to reconstruct traditional IT systems into smart ones.”

Rickard Damm, head of Innovation at Telia, explored how to become a full-fledged service provider. He introduced the Telia Zone, a completely new digital ecosystem. Telia provides the core and the infrastructure for developers to create new customer solutions.

Joost Fonteyn, head of Enterprise Business Systems at Proximus, also shared his views and experiences about digital transformation in his company: “Customers need special care and personalised services,” he said. “In Proximus, we segment customers into different areas and deliver targeted customer experiences via self-service tools.”

During the event, ZTEsoft also introduced its plans and achievements for helping CSPs address software defined networking/network function virtualisation (SDN/NFV), and demonstrated the cloud-based ZSmart OSS Assurance as a Service on-site.

“ZTEsoft is continuously deploying its solutions on the public cloud to help small and medium-sized telcos realise agile, on-demand and smart operations, at a lower cost,” said Guo Jun, general manager of ZSmart OSS Product Line.

