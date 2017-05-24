Digpro, a supplier of geographic IT and Network Lifecycle Management in Scandinavia, continues to grow in the Swedish as well as the global market. The company is now expanding its management team with a new Support manager and a new application manager.

As the company grows, Digpro is expanding its expertise within the management team. Emma Lundberg has been appointed new Support manager at Digpro and joins the company’s management team. Emma has worked for the company for more than seven years, as a GIS consultant, account manager and most recently as team manager.

“I look forward working in my new role as Support manager and the work of the management team. I hope I will benefit the company in my new role. Digpro is a great workplace with incredibly nice colleagues,” said Emma Lundberg, new Support manager at Digpro.

Martin Johnsson is appointed as new application manager and also becomes part of the management team. In addition to his role as application manager, Martin will work as an account manager and project manager. Martin has worked at Digpro for approximately 17 years, in the role of team manager.

“It will be exciting to be in control of our products and internal processes so that we can deliver our market-leading products in the future. I will also make sure that we get a structure that makes it possible to grow further, both in volumes and with a greater product portfolio. I look forward to my new role and hope that I will help Digpro to stand even better prepared to meet the world’s future demands on GIS systems,” said Martin Johnsson, new Application manager at Digpro.

“We are facing an exciting future where the organisation is growing and the customers are increasing. In order to meet future challenges in a good way, it is important for me to have the right people in the right place. Both Emma and Martin have long history with us and have a broad understanding of our processes and of our customers’ operations. With them as part of the management team, I feel safe,”added Jonas Jacobsson, CEO, Digpro Solutions AB.

With 30 years in the industry under its belt, Digpro has specialised in Geographic IT and Network Lifecycle Management. It provides solutions for electricity, telecommunications (FTTx), gas, district heating, water and central and local government.

