Genband™, a provider of real-time communications software solutions, announced that North State, a fibre optic network, cloud and IT services provider, has deployed its industry-leading Network Transformation solution, which includes the newly enhanced C20 Call Controller.

The new compact Genband C20 solution on the Multi-Application Rack Mount Server platform allows North State to seamlessly transform its legacy telecommunications networks to state-of-the-art communications technology, enabling North State to offer new services while substantially reducing power consumption and real estate footprint.

“Genband has been a longstanding strategic partner and they offered us their proven experience and an advanced solution to seamlessly enhance our network with state-of-the-art technology,” said Nicholas Kottyan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, North State.

“The Genband Network Transformation solution allows us to future-proof our communications network while significantly reducing power and space. We are leveraging the freed-up floor space for additional services equipment.”

“North State has an extensive history of delivering innovative technology solutions and superior service to its growing customer base—we are delighted to extend our relationship by supporting North State in upgrading its communications network,” said John Ryan, senior vice president of the Americas Sales for Genband.

“Our newly enhanced C20 Network Transformation solution offers the latest in IP-based technology and provides North State with the ability to deliver advanced residential and business communications services for years to come.”

Key factors include:

Genband’s Network Transformation solution significantly consolidates and modernises infrastructure and eliminates inefficiencies, providing services that help service providers improve business and residential communications services, while accelerating time-to-market and dramatically reducing recurring power, HVAC, space and staffing costs.

Genband’s Global Services organisation assisted in the delivery of the project.



