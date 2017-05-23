SCWS World
Event date: May 22 – 25, 2017
Intercontinental o2 Hotel, London, UK
SCWS World is the only event that brings together the entire small cells ecosystem to share trial and deployment experiences, build lasting business relationships with qualified industry stakeholders and provide a platform for exciting new product launches and technological developments. The event is exclusively endorsed by the Small Cell Forum.
Specifically targeted at the mobile operator and end user community, SCWS World offers practical no-nonsense advice to CTOs, engineers and senior managers, helping them select the strategic and technology partners that are right for them.
