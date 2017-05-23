LPWA World 2017
Event date: May 23 – 24, 2017
Intercontinental o2 Hotel, London, UK
The telecoms landscape is changing. With 5G on the horizon, operators need to create IoT-ready networks, while facing disruption from new market players. There is a multitude of technology options available already, from LPWAN to LoRaWAN, but which is right for your network?
The LPWA conference is designed to help public and private operators make sense of these choices.
Working in partnership with standard bodies, industry associations, network operators and vendors, this event is designed to help operators and users:
- Navigate the technology and deployment choices
- Understand the range of use cases and applications
- Develop a strategy to achieve tangible ROI on IoT network investments
For more information visit: Event Website
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
