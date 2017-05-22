Belle Lajoie of Megaport

Megaport Ltd, a global provider of Software Defined Networking (SDN), has announced that Belle Lajoie, a founding member of Megaport and previously executive vice president, Asia-Pacific at Megaport, has been appointed to the position of chief commercial officer for the Company.

Lajoie has been working in the internet industry with Megaport founder, Bevan Slattery for 10 years, and has primarily focused on delivering large scale sales and operations solutions to peering, data centre, dark fibre infrastructure, and data services organisations.

She has spent her career working as an integral member of leadership teams at both PIPE Networks and NEXTDC and is an expert at rapidly growing technology organisations from startup to scale.

Lajoie will be responsible for leading the Company’s sales strategy globally, leading global business development, channel relationships, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, and leading digital and regional marketing strategies aligned with revenue acceleration. She will report directly to Megaport’s chief executive officer, Vincent English. Her previous role has been backfilled internally.

“Belle has been with Megaport since inception and has been instrumental in bringing our Asia-Pacific business to where it is today,” said Vincent English, CEO, Megaport. “Belle’s experience will enhance our global business and we are all looking forward to working with her in this capacity to achieve even greater things at Megaport.”

“I’m excited to lead the global team to continue to grow and expand at a pace that captures our first-mover advantage,” said Belle Lajoie, CCO, Megaport.

“Aligning our global strategy, maximising our channel engagement, scaling our sales engine, and aligning our customer journey to a self-serve, cloud-based consumption model are top priorities. We have a world class team driving upward momentum to capture the unique opportunity Megaport has created by transforming the SDN landscape.

