Bruno Koch, market analyst author and CEO of Billentis, presents the brand-new report to an exclusive group of first-readers: E-Invoicing/E-Billing: Significant market transition lies ahead is available from May 18, 2017 as a free download here.

E-Invoicing/E-Billing is a rapidly expanding technology. Whereas Latin American and many European countries are already considerably advanced in this field, a vast majority of organisations have not yet decided upon one system or service. A high number of providers offer solutions and services for this matter. In this phase, it is important to have up-to-date information and guidance in order to select the right partner.

Bruno Koch, a well-known independent international E-Invoicing consultant and market analyst, has authored this high-value report. Its purpose is to support invoice issuers and recipients wishing to replace expensive paper-based invoice management.

It gives all the relevant information for succeeding with an E-Invoicing project. The report not only provides facts, but also qualitative views, evaluation and details about the products offered by many providers.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus