Nik Willetts of TM Forum

At its annual meeting in Nice, France, TM Forum has announced the appointment of Nik Willetts as chief executive officer. Nik has served as Deputy CEO of TM Forum since 2015, and has been responsible for leading the Forum’s strategy, digital transformation and value-delivery for its core communications industry collaboration programmes.

Previously, he held a number of executive positions within the Forum, including responsibility for strategy, marketing and communications, global events and IT.

Prior to joining TM Forum, Nik ran a consulting business working with multinational companies including BT, WestLB and The Carphone Warehouse.

“The Board is delighted to appoint Nik as the CEO of TM Forum,” said David Pleasance, chairman of the Board, TM Forum. “As the communications industry continues to experience rapid, disruptive change, the need to accelerate digital business transformation through collaboration and innovation has never been greater.

Under Nik’s leadership, the Forum has been focused on bringing proven and practical agile collaboration techniques, frameworks, toolkits, and best practices to bear for our members, enabling them to innovate and grow during this time of monumental change in our industry.

I am personally excited to be working closely with Nik to advance an ambitious agenda of providing even greater commercial value for our members in the future and I welcome him to his challenging new leadership role.”

On his appointment as CEO, Nik Willetts said, “During my career, I’ve had the privilege of working with hundreds of diverse companies from around the world, bringing them together to solve core industry challenges through collaboration. I’m delighted to be taking the helm at the Forum to continue the critically important work of helping our members, and the communications industry as a whole, successfully transform, innovate and grow in our rapidly digitalising world.”

TM Forum (formerly TeleManagement Forum) is a non-profit, global industry association for digital business, established in 1988 by Keith Willetts.



Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus