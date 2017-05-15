The telecoms industry has transformed from a network hardware-based business, exclusively selling capacity on fixed and wireless networks, into a software-defined and service oriented business. This change has made it clear that the current software being utilised by operators to run their businesses, assure their revenues and services and service their customers effectively, is in need of an upgrade in line with network technology digital transformation.

These tools and software, traditionally called operational support systems (OSS) and billing support systems (BSS), need to be digitally transformed to address the needs of virtualised networks and the vastly increased number of services that will run over them.