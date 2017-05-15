VanillaPlus survey shows that operators need to pick up the pace with their B/OSS digital transformations
The telecoms industry has transformed from a network hardware-based business, exclusively selling capacity on fixed and wireless networks, into a software-defined and service oriented business. This change has made it clear that the current software being utilised by operators to run their businesses, assure their revenues and services and service their customers effectively, is in need of an upgrade in line with network technology digital transformation.
These tools and software, traditionally called operational support systems (OSS) and billing support systems (BSS), need to be digitally transformed to address the needs of virtualised networks and the vastly increased number of services that will run over them.
IoT – Have CSPs got what it takes to succeed?
Our VanillaPlus Insight tracks developments in the Internet of Things (IoT) and explores the opportunities this presents for CSPs.
The Insight contains a specially-commissioned analyst report from IoT experts Machina Research as well as features and interviews to help you gain a greater understanding of the IoT attributes CSPs already have and how they can be monetised more effectively.
category: Special reports