Working with Net Neutrality: Clarity, Zero-rating and Win-Win Use Cases – White Paper
10 Use Cases to Drive New Opportunities
Recent court cases on zero rating have provided clarity on what is allowed within net neutrality. These changes open new opportunities for service providers to be creative in how they offer content services to their customers.
Download this paper to learn:
- 10 use cases to increase customer and shareholder value
- Service provider examples of innovative offers that meet existing net neutrality rules
- How policy and charging provides the foundation for these innovative use cases
category: CSPs News, Reports & White papers