MapR Technologies, Inc., provider of the Converged Data Platform that enables organisations to create intelligent applications that fully integrate analytics with operational processes in real time, introduced MapR Academy Pro,a new programme with comprehensive, advanced technical courses focused on training and certifying developers, data analysts and administrators.

MapR Academy Pro builds on the success and adoption of the MapR Academy Essentials, a free educational programme introduced by MapR in 2015. The easy to access on-demand format led to wide adoption with nearly 80,000 registered users and over 240,000 course enrollments. In addition to the free introductory curriculum, MapR Academy Pro is available now as an all-access subscription service and certification programme.

According to Gartner, “A business strategy that requires digital transformation has taken root in many organisations. IT professionals clearly recognise their role in this effort, but believe they have work to do to be more fully prepared for the changes.

Cloud and data and analytics are the two technologies that play very prominent roles in transformation, but every technical discipline has a place in this shift. Identify and plan for any skills development — be they technical or effectiveness-based — that are looming, and embark on a training regimen as quickly as possible.”

“Today’s learners expect all content to be available on demand, and training is no exception. In response to strong customer adoption of MapR Essentials and the desire for more advanced technical courses, we created Academy Pro,” said Suzanne Ferry, vice president global education and enablement, MapR Technologies. “Academy Pro enables critical capabilities that help organisations pursue quick digital transformation through self-service training.”

MapR Academy Pro offers 6 curricular series, comprising 19 courses total, covering Cluster Administration, Apache Spark, MapReduce, Data Analysis, Apache HBase, and MapR Streams. A subscription to MapR Academy Pro on-demand enables technical professionals to learn about and use MapR more effectively. On-demand training complements classroom training and provides advantages independent of location, availability, and schedules of globally dispersed teams.

Students learn-by-doing at any time, on their own terms, by accessing the lab exercises in custom course lab sandboxes.

Customers realise quicker value on their investment and are better prepared for follow-on classroom training or Professional Services engagements, when preceded by on-demand training activity.

Complex concepts are better understood and absorbed, as all courses are replayable and repeatable, as many times as desired.

Courses are also responsive and can be consumed on tablets or phones any time of day or night – all that’s needed is a solid internet connection.



