Strengthening its management team, OTT and TV Everywhere enabler Xstream A/S announced the appointment of Jacob Barlebo as global sales and marketing director.

In his new role, Barlebo will be responsible for managing Xstream’s international sales teams, extending the firm’s partner network and marketing.

Barlebo is said to be a highly-experienced business executive with extensive experience in leading international sales and marketing teams. He began his career as a business development manager with DHL Worldwide Express.

Barlebo began his communications career in 2002, becoming a country manager for Genesys Conferencing. Five years on, he began his IT career being appointed sales manager, Denmark and Norway, for IT security and systems management firm NetIQ.

Subsequent to a successful period with this firm, he joined IT security and consulting firm FortConsult as international business development manager. Prior to taking up his new role with Xstream, Barlebo led the global sales and business development at I-New, a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE).

“The video-on-demand market is fast taking market share of traditional Pay-TV in global markets and new content providers are emerging regularly to satisfy today’s highly-selective viewing audiences,” says Xstream’s new sales and marketing director.

“My teams will be helping new VOD broadcasters to come to market in the shortest timeframe through Xstream’s award-winning platform, helping them to better create, manage, monetise and deliver personalised state-of-the-art Internet TV content across any device and networks at any time.”

