Subex Ltd, a global provider of Business and Operations Support Systems (B/OSS) for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), has been awarded a new five-year, multi-million dollar framework contract with BT, following on from its existing contract with the communications provider.

In common with the previous contract, the new framework contract will cover the on-going provision of Subex’s ROC® (Revenue Operations Centre) portfolio software solutions, application/operations support, and managed services. These are delivered across BT’s Domestic & International Interconnect Billing & Settlements, Revenue Assurance and Event Integrity domains.

The primary objective of the Subex ROC is to function as the ‘Mission Control for Financial Health’. The ROC enables profi­table growth for service providers through coordinated operational control. BT uses multiple Subex ROC solutions including ROC Revenue Assurance (for BT Global Services) and ROC Partner Settlement.

“We are delighted that we have a long-standing relationship with BT and we have successfully completed and renewed a new five-year framework contract, thus continuing our involvement in supporting BT’s mission critical business operations and processes. BT is an extremely important customer and we are happy that they continue to select Subex’s industry leading ROC solutions,” said Vinod Kumar, COO, Subex Ltd.

ROC Partner Settlement provides end-to-end coverage of Next Generation Wholesale Billing capabilities (Data Collection, Rating & Billing and Financials) under a single umbrella, hence making upgrades and maintenance easy. This flexibility ensures low cost of ownership both in terms of initial investment and ongoing maintenance costs.

Subex’s ROC Revenue Assurance is designed to simplify RA. The solution aims to help customers address revenue assurance challenges inherent to individual service verticals: Wireless, Fixed, Cable MSPs, and MVNOs. It also helps address revenue assurance across multiple functional areas such as service fulfilment, usage integrity, retail billing, interconnect/wholesale billing, and content settlement in addition to revenue management in marketing, campaign management, offer development and lead management.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus