One Identity, a provider in identity and access management (IAM), has launched the One Identity Partner Circle, the company’s new multi-tier global partner programme.

The program supports systems integrators, advisors and consultants as well as resellers and distributors as they sell and deliver One Identity’s portfolio of identity governance, access management, privileged account management and identity-as-a-service (IDaaS) solutions. This is designed to build on its 29% year-over-year global growth in partner-driven revenue.

With an increasing number of organisations embarking on digital transformation journeys, IAM has reached the front lines and partners are keen to help their customers adopt the right solutions to enable users, address risk, and protect business-critical information.

“Today’s global enterprise is looking for a cost-effective, simple-to-deploy security solution that will fight against the constantly evolving threat landscape – while still keeping the business productive,” said Andrew Clarke, director, EMEA strategic alliances & channel partnerships, One Identity.

“We architected the One Identity Partner Circle to offer our partners access to a full suite of solutions that cover each of the key identity and access management elements, effectively improving security and compliance while simultaneously creating an environment of user enablement for their customers.

This move helps to solidify the value of partners to our business and provides a basis to continuing to build and deepen our relationship with them, and more importantly, share on-going success.”

In addition to a smooth onboarding process and a fast deal registration to speed up the sales process, One Identity partners enjoy a variety of strategic benefits, including:

A dedicated, unified programme with a range of go-to-market models

Meaningful incentives for resellers, influencers and delivery partners

Technical tools and resources across the entire One Identity portfolio, including training, delivery enablement and sales support

Collaboration amongst One Identity team members and our IAM partners through a new “CONNECT” portal



“iC Consult views the launch of the Partner Circle programme as an excellent move by One Identity to enable partners to deliver successful Identity and Access Management projects and to help customers to effectively master the challenges of modern IT,” said Dr. Andreas Neumann, CEO of German-based iC Consult.

As trusted advisor to our customers and one of the leading integration partners with deep ties to the One Identity organisation and community, we look forward to actively participating in the program.

New collaboration possibilities, rich training offerings and an attractive reward program will help us to continue to leverage our experience and relationship with One Identity, to grow our business and bring value to new and existing customers.“

