Procera Networks revealed a multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership with Vodafone Egypt to enhance the subscriber experience for its fixed and mobile subscribers.

Procera was selected for the deployment after a competitive evaluation due to the strength of their virtualised solution offering for subscriber experience analytics, even as encryption becomes prevalent on the Internet. Vodafone Egypt is the leading mobile operator in Egypt with a customer base exceeding 39 million.

“Procera’s virtual solutions delivered on the promise of Network Functions Virtualisation for Vodafone Egypt today, enabling us to accelerate our NFV deployment timelines,” said Osama Siad, Vodafone Egypt’s Technology director.

Osama added: “Procera’s PacketLogic solutions, especially ScoreCard, enable us to dynamically deploy analytics capacity to ensure our customers are receiving a high quality broadband experience across our entire network footprint, to be the number one network in Egypt, and reach our main goal which is securing the best service quality for our customers’ satisfaction.”

Procera’s analytics solutions leverage the superior visibility provided by PacketLogic’s DRDL engine, enabling fine-grained application identification despite the increasing use of encryption on the Internet. ScoreCard provides a unique view of quality, with high frequency measurements of quality in categories that subscribers can relate to: web surfing, streaming video, social media, real-time gaming, upload, download, and voice applications.

Analysing the ScoreCard results guides investment in network capacity and idenitifies service creation opportunities for the network planning teams at Vodafone Egypt.

Lyn Cantor, president and CEO at Procera Networks, said: “Procera is pleased to provide solutions that enable Vodafone Egypt’s to deliver a high quality broadband experience to their subscribers. We believe that our strategic focus on virtualisation use cases for fixed and mobile network will enable both operators and subscribers to benefit from their broadband networks.”

“Virtualisation of analytics is a key initiative for the Middle East region,” said Hashem Eid, Procera’s managing director of Sales for Middle East. “With regional operators competing on network quality, reducing the cost and increasing the deployment flexibility of analytics through virutualisation is a business imperative.”

Procera’s subscriber and network intelligence technology is the choice for hundreds of fixed, mobile, and Wi-Fi operators around the world. From giving operators the tools to tackle encryption, to managing content filtering and enforcing parental restrictions, or helping meet regulatory requirements, Procera is giving back the network visibility and control that has otherwise been lost in recent years.

