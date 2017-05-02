Catherine Michel, CTO, Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems, a global provider of catalog-driven software, has appointed Catherine Michel as chief technology officer (CTO).

Michel previously served as chief strategy officer (CSO) on Sigma’s leadership team, and currently sits on the TM Forum Executive Committee, and is a public advocate and mentor for women in telco and IT. As Sigma’s chief technology officer, Catherine is responsible for the company’s product portfolio and strategy.

“Catherine is a globally-respected member of the IT and communications technology community, and we are very fortunate to have her on the Sigma team. She has an excellent track record of innovation within the software development arena and is a highly strategic thinker.

Catherine has been vital in driving Sigma’s product portfolio forward, and will continue to do so in her new role in the coming months and years. Catherine is a key spokesperson for the company at events and technology forums across the globe,” said Tim Spencer, Sigma’s president and CEO.

Prior to her roles at Sigma, Michel was the founder and CTO of Tribold, where she was the principal architect of the company’s products and solutions portfolio. Tribold was acquired by Sigma in 2013. Prior to co-founding Tribold, she was a senior executive in Accenture‘s Communications and High Tech practice, devising and delivering business strategy and large-scale B/OSS solutions globally.

“Sigma is on the cutting edge of delivering technology solutions that enable operators to truly transform into agile digital service providers,” observed Michel. “I continue to be excited about the position we’ve achieved in the market and the opportunities ahead of us.”

Catherine will be speaking at TM Forum Live! in Nice (May 15th, 11:15am) with Sigma customer Windstream. The joint presentation will outline how Windstream developed, governed and executed a widespread digital transformation program in parallel with a major acquisition and SDN deployment.

Sigma is supporting Windstream’s transition to an agile delivery organisation with the adoption of catalog-driven Agile B/OSS. Sigma’s portfolio is designed to support CSPs like Windstream to embrace digital innovation and enable the rapid launch and fulfilment of new products and services without entirely dismantling existing legacy systems.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @ VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus