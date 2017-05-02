TM Forum, the global industry association for digital business, has awarded Ottawa, Canada-based CENX the TM Forum Frameworx™ Conformance Certification for the 6.1 version of its namesake product.

By receiving this certification, CENX joins a group of companies such as Verizon, Ericsson, Vodafone, Telefonica, Accenture, and others with products, solutions, and resources certified by this globally recognised, third-party validation program. This program provides an independent assessment and verification of how well products, solutions, and implementations align to standards specified in TM Forum Frameworx™.

CENX transforms network big data into real-time actionable intelligence and accelerates end-to-end operations by harnessing dynamic analytics and web-scale computing to visualise, manage and assure data services across multi-vendor, SDN, and NFV networks.

The CENX solution provides the central intelligence, based on sophisticated real-time and historical analytics, that eliminates operational complexity and ushers in next-generation network operations. CENX enables service providers to drive service agility, assure service quality, and reduce operational costs — while keeping pace with market demand, rapidly integrating new technologies, and making the most of existing infrastructure investment.

“CENX is honoured to be the first ‘next generation’ assurance company to achieve TM Forum Compliance,” stated Chris Purdy, CTO. “This certification provides prospective customers with yet another, universally recognised, third-party validation of the CENX software and all the effort that has gone into making it a compelling solution to some of the industry’s most complex and difficult challenges.”

To date, more than 90 products, solutions, and implementations from more than 40 service providers and technology suppliers are certified as conformant with Frameworx through TM Forum’s Certification program.

In addition, 82% of service providers mandate Frameworx conformance from their suppliers in many or all specifications. Through continued investment in standards, such as TM Forum, service providers can be confident that CENX’s software is well equipped to help address the challenges of digital transformation.

