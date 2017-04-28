Teleopti is to be one of Talkdesk’s launch partners for AppConnect, the first enterprise app store. Talkdesk, a cloud-based contact centre software provider, announced AppConnect at Opentalk, their annual thought leadership event in San Francisco, California.

AppConnect is now available for all Talkdesk customers, with an initial offering of 16 apps, including Teleopti’s workforce management (WFM) solution. Starting today, Talkdesk admins can integrate Teleopti’s WFM capabilities into their contact centre with a single click. Like all AppConnect tools, Teleopti WFM is available as a free trial with a pay-as-you-go system in place after the trial.

Teleopti, a global provider of contact centre workforce management software, helps businesses optimise their workloads and engage their employees to deliver a superior customer experience.

AppConnect customers will benefit from a seamless solution from two leaders in communications and contact-centre platforms; receiving a single global offering inclusive of product, services and support.

Teleopti’s chief business development officer, Magnus Geverts, was a guest speaker at Opentalk today, discussing Talkdesk and Teleopti’s AppConnect partnership and the possibilities this will offer to contact centres.

“We are thrilled to partner with Talkdesk and to be supporting their enterprise contact centre clients,” said Geverts. “This partnership will answer the demands of Talkdesk’s existing customer base and help win new deployments.

The collaboration between our two platforms will help businesses be more productive, efficient and competitive when it comes to meeting the needs of both employees and customers.”

“AppConnect is a big step for Talkdesk and we’re proud to be taking that step with our friends at Teleopti,” commented Robert Sur, head of Platform at Talkdesk. “Both companies are focused on providing customers with the most innovative contact centre capabilities and today we both took a big step in the right direction.”

