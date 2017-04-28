GSMA Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2017
Event date: May 23-24, 2017
The Hague, Netherlands
Are data privacy and security your top corporate priorities? Find out why they should be on 23-24 May, 2017 in The Hague, Netherlands.
The GSMA, in cooperation with The Hague Security Delta and The Municipality of The Hague, is hosting the second annual Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security event to address the inevitable challenges that enterprises face with digital transformation. This event will address these challenges and focus on building digital-oriented businesses on trust, security and privacy. Across two days, these topics will be highlighted through keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and technology demonstrations.
Space is limited; register today at www.mobile360series.com.
category: Events